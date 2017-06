Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder of “All Paws K-9 Rescue” in Winchester is looking for a new home for dozens of dogs because the property owners are looking to sell the land the organization is using. Those interested in donating to the organization's cause can visit their GoFundMe page.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 31, 2017.