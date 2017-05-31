× Azusa Stolen Vehicle Suspect Leads Officials on Pursuit, Holes Himself in Garage Ceiling Before Arrest

Azusa Police took a stolen vehicle suspect into custody after he was found holed in the ceiling of a garage Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The ordeal began about 8:30 a.m. when officers tracked a stolen vehicle to the 200 block of West Foothill Boulevard.

Officers saw the suspect, Johnny Ray Chavarria, get into the vehicle and drive off. When officers tried to stop Chavarria, he allegedly led them on a short pursuit that ended when he crashed into a porch of a home in the 400 block of West Third Street, police said in a news release.

Chavarria, 26, of Azusa, then got out of the vehicle, ran into the backyard and jumped over a wall.

Officers from the West Covina and Irwindale police departments responded to assist with the search, along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Chavarria was eventually spotted by authorities after most had left the scene, officials said.

He ran away and officials continued to search the area, when they received information about a locked garage in the area.

Responding officers found pieces of broken drywall on a parked vehicle inside the garage and Chavarria was spotted in the ceiling, authorities said.

He eventually crawled down and was taken into custody.

He is expected to be booked on suspicion of theft, evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, burglary and a no bail warrant, police said.