× Baby Dies After Pregnant Woman Immediately Gives Birth Following Head-on Crash Near Valley Glen; Suspected DUI Driver Arrested

A baby girl died immediately after birth when her mother was seriously injured in a head-on crash near Valley Glen last week, and the suspected DUI driver has been arrested, LAPD officials said Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 11:05 p.m. May 26 along Fulton Avenue south of Hatteras Street. Julian Gutierrez, 25, apparently crossed the double yellow lines and drove into oncoming traffic, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He crashed into another car that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second vehicle, Judith Mauricio, who was about eight months pregnant, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. Mauricio gave birth, but the baby died, officials said.

An investigation revealed that Gutierrez, of North Hills, was driving under the influence when the crash occurred. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, officials said.

He was eventually arrested on suspicion of murder and his bail was set at $2 million. He previously had a $70,000 warrant out for his arrest, police said.