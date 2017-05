× BlackBerry KEYone Android Phone Brings Back the Keyboard We Used to Love

BlackBerry KEYone is a reboot of the phone with the physical keyboard we used to love – except this time around it’s running the Android operating system.

Don’t miss your chance to win a BlackBerry KEYone smartphone on the KTLA Morning News Thursday, June 1, 2017. I’ll give you the codeword and entry details around 5:45 and 7:50 AM!

BlackBerry KEYone is available now unlocked for $549.

http://www.blackberrymobile.com/us/