Charges Filed in Violent Santa Monica Home Invasion; 2 Suspects Linked to Previous Robbery: Police

Two suspects who were arrested after a violent Santa Monica home invasion robbery have been tied to a similar incident that occurred less than two weeks earlier, police said Wednesday in announcing charges in the case.

The most recent crime occurred about 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, and left a man in the intensive care unit with many stab wounds. His son was battered during the home invasion, police said.

That robbery, which occurred at a home in the 200 block of 19th Street, led to the arrest several hours later of a juvenile suspect who hid in the yard of a nearby home. The other suspect, 24-year-old Brian Noah Morgan, allegedly fled the home in a car; his license plate led to his arrest later that night in El Monte.

Forensic evidence and detective work tied Morgan and the juvenile to another crime that occurred the afternoon of May 15 in the 500 block of 17th Street, according to a news release from the Santa Monica Police Department.

A resident of the 17th Street home was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after reporting multiple people had assaulted him during a home-invasion robbery, police said.

The two robberies occurred about a half-mile apart.

Morgan was charged with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation, according to police Lt. Saul Rodriguez, who said he was being held without bail.

Morgan was due to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Airport Courthouse, the lieutenant said.

Charges filed against the unidentified juvenile suspect at Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse include attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was being held at Eastlake Juvenile Hall, Rodriguez said.

At the time of the more recent home invasion, a decadelong resident of the affluent Santa Monica neighborhood told KTLA crime had escalated in the area within the last year.