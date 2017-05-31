Dashcam Video Shows Deputies Detaining Young Woman Who Was Attempting to Jump Off Bridge Crossing in Pico Rivera

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies have been credited with saving a young woman’s life after she attempted to jump off a bridge crossing in Pico Rivera, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad bridge near Rivera Road and Passons Boulevard, according a news release.

Sheriff’s officials and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the area and cleared traffic around the bridge crossing.

Two deputies approached the teenager, who was leaning over a 25-foot drop to the street below, while another deputy approached her from the opposite side, officials said.

Dashcam video of the incident shows the teen holding onto the railway with her hands, her back facing the tracks and her arms extended behind her. The first two deputies asked if they could move toward her, and when they were within 50 feet of her, one of them talked to her for about 10 minutes.

The teen told Deputy Michael Stocz that she wanted to kill herself because a friend of hers had just died. She threw a piece of paper from her pocket onto the railroad tracks. Stocz asked her if he could read the piece of paper and when she agreed, he moved closer to her.

The teen at that point had her arms fully extended and Stocz lunged forward and grabbed both of her hand, the video shows. The other deputy, Brandon Longoria, assisted and were both able to pull her over the railing and onto the ground, the video showed.

The teen was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell praised the deputies’ actions.

“This is a positive reminder of the commitment that law enforcement makes every day to save the lives of others,” McDonnell said in the news release.