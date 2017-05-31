Deputies Shoot, Wound Man Suspected in Apple Valley Target Parking Lot Shooting: SBSD

The suspect accused of shooting a man in an Apple Valley Target parking lot on Memorial Day was shot and wounded by deputies on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, authorities said.

At about 6:08 p.m., deputies were in the 25000 block of Flathead Road — in an in unincorporated part of Apple Valley — to conduct a follow up investigation related to the earlier shooting, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators had identified the suspect in the shooting as 41-year-old Dearld Wicker, of Apple Valley, and had obtained an arrest warrant for him, the release stated.

Deputies arrived at the location and contacted Wicker, who was armed with a handgun at the time, authorities said.

At least one deputy opened fire on the suspect, wounding the man. Wicker was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was last reported to be in unknown condition, according to the release.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released, with the department saying only that it would provide new information when it became available.

Wicker is suspected of pulling out a weapon and opening fire during an argument with several people outside the Target located at 20288 State Highway 18 on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Times reported.

One man was struck by the gunfire in the back of the head. He was airlifted to Loma Linda hospital and is expected to survive, sheriff’s officials told the newspaper.

The deputy-involved shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s Homicide Detail.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Lisa Guerra of the sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or by leaving information on the We-Tip Hotline at http://www.wetip.com.

34.527490 -117.177776