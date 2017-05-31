LADWP Crews Repairing Water Main Break in Tarzana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews are fixing a large water main break in Tarzana after 1967 8-inch pipe burst early Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the water main break near North Tampa Avenue and Topham Street around 1:41 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a sinkhole filled with water in the middle of the street. Crews told KTLA that they have been dealing with leaks in the neighborhood recently.

It is currently unknown how many residents may be affected by the incident, according to authorities.

The Department said around 6 a.m. that the repair will take nearly five hours to be completed.

Two northbound lanes on Tampa Avenue are open and southbound lanes on Topham Street will remain closed until further notice.