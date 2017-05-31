New Report Says IOC May Name Paris as 2024 Host, LA as 2028 Host; LA Leaders Say They’re Focused on 2024 Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 2024 bid leaders have said they remain intent on winning the 2024 Summer Games in the wake of a report that the International Olympic Committee is moving closer to an arrangement that would give them 2028 instead.

The Wall Street Journal quoted sources on Tuesday saying the IOC is “progressing toward an arrangement” that would name Paris as the 2024 host and make L.A. wait another four years.

The private LA 2024 bid committee issued a statement: "While the IOC is reviewing its bid process, we remain focused on the 2024 Games. We're honored that Los Angeles is a 2024 candidate city at this important time for the Olympic and Paralympic movements, and we look forward to collaborating with the IOC in the months ahead."

As The Times previously reported, the current bidding cycle has entered unfamiliar territory.

