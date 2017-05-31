LeBron James’ L.A. Home Vandalized With Spray Painted Racial Slur: LAPD

Los Angeles police are investigating a report of a racial slur painted on the gate of a home belonging to Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA star LeBron James on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers received a call about 6:44 a.m. regarding a spray painted racial slur at the residence, according to the LAPD Officer Aeron Jefferson. He did not provide an address, but confirmed the home belonged to the NBA star.

By the time officers arrived, the graffiti had already been sprayed over, Jefferson said.

The property manager has been notified, and the incident is under investigation, he said. No additional information about the vandalism was immediately available.

James and the defending champion Cavaliers will be in Oakland Thursday night to take on the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.