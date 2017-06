Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new program called "Orca Encounter" opened over the past weekend at SeaWorld in San Diego and is being billed as an educational exhibit after the park weathered backlash over its killer whales' treatment. However, many are saying the new display changes little, and does nothing about the orca's captivity.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on May 31, 2017.