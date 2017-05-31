Would-Be Thieves Use Blowtorch on Washington State ATM, Inadvertently Set Cash on Fire: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Everett, Washington, say would-be ATM thieves thwarted their own burglary attempt by setting the cash on fire, according to KTLA sister station KCPQ in Seattle.

Police and firefighters were called Tuesday morning to Coastal Community Bank on 19th Ave. SE following a report of a fire. When they arrived, crews found the drive-up ATM had been set on fire.

Aaron Snell of the Everett Police Department told KCPQ the suspects used a blowtorch to try and access the ATM's cash box. In the process of doing so, they accidentally set the money on fire.

According to John Dickson, Chief Operations Officers of Coastal Community Bank, the suspects were unable to get away with any money.

He told KCPQ masked men had tried to break into the bank's cash deposit box just a few weeks ago.

Dickson said the bank will be providing surveillance video of the incident to Everett police.