24-Year-Old Phelan Man Shot Dead by Deputies Outside Hesperia Wal-Mart Was Driving Car Stolen From a Victorville Home: SBSD

A man shot and killed by officers outside a Wal-Mart in Hesperia had stolen a car hours earlier, authorities said Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as James Gleason, a 24-year-old Phelan resident.

Gleason and two others — Alexander Herd, 31, and Austin Banuelos, 22— took the car from a home in Victorville in the early morning hours Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

At 8 a.m., investigators with the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force — which is comprised of officers from multiple state and local law enforcement agencies — caught up with the men in the Wal-Mart parking lot in the 13400 block of Main Street.

