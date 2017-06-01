4 L.A.-Area Burgers Make National Food Critic’s ‘Best Burgers in America’ List

Four burgers in the Los Angeles area have been named by a national food critic as being among the top 100 in the country.

In all, 10 burgers in California made Thrillist critic Kevin Alexander’s list of the 100 Best Burgers in America, which was posted last week.

The highest ranked burger in the Los Angeles area — coming in at No 20. — was the hamburger with American at Pasadena’s Pie ‘N’ Burger. Alexander hailed the burger as, “One of the best classic California-style griddled burgers in the country.”

The Burger at Father’s Office in Santa Monica was the next L.A.-area spot on the list, coming in at No. 27. “It really is that good,” he said.

Other burgers in Los Angeles making the list include the cheese burger with American and grilled onions from Cassell’s Hamburgers in Koreatown (No. 58.), and the double cheese with everything, onions grilled from Bill’s Hamburgers in Van Nuys (No. 68).

Six burgers in Northern California also made the list, including the one that, according to Alexander, is the best one in the state.

The drive-in cheeseburger with grilled onions from Garaje in San Francisco came in highest, taking the No. 10 spot. Alexander praised it as a “no-frills, Cali-style burger at its very best.”

Three burgers from other eateries in San Francisco made the list, including Trick Dog (No. 51), 4505 Burgers & BBQ (No. 54) and Nopa (No. 65).

Alexander also praised two burgers from the Sacramento area, South Burger and LowBrau, which came in at No. 66 and No. 99 respectively.

The top burger in the country, according to Alexander, is “Nick’s” cheeseburger with grilled onions, which can be found at Stanich’s in Portland.

