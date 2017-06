Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Community members gathered in Boyle Heights to express their outrage over the arrest of 22-year-old CSU Los Angeles student Claudia Rueda, who they say was detained by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement in retaliation for her activism following the arrest of her mother.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on June 1, 2017.