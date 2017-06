Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Thursday held its annual "Hope for Firefighters" event, which honors firefighters and raises money for the Los Angeles Firemen's Relief Association's Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firemen's Fund. Mary Beth McDade reports from Downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 1, 2017.

You can find for more information about the event and the foundation here.