× Dog Shot By Off-Duty Officer in Hollywood: LAPD

A dog was shot by an off-duty officer in Hollywood, LAPD officials said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 3 p.m. inside the Ghiradelli Soda Fountain along the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

LAPD officials received a call about an “aggressive” dog at the location.

Witnesses told KTLA that a homeless man walked into the store with his put bull and was mistreating the dog. The dog apparently lashed out and bit someone inside.

Police said an off-duty officer was involved in the shooting and witnesses said the dog was shot in the face. A man, believed to be the owner of the dog, was taken from the scene in an ambulance, video showed. He appeared to be handcuffed to the stretcher.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or the extent of the injuries of the dog and others involved.

Residents and visitors to the popular tourist area are asked to avoid the area. Hollywood Boulevard is closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive, police said in a tweet.

#LAPD off duty ofcr involved in shooting of dog in 6800 blk of Hollywood Bl. Expect delays due to street closures in the area. PIO enroute. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2017

Please avoid the area 🚫 – Hollywood Blvd closed between Highland Av. & Orange Dr. for investigation involving a dog shooting. — LAPD HOLLYWOOD DIV. (@LAPDHollywood) June 1, 2017

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.