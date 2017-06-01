Driver in Head-on Crash in Valley Glen That Resulted in Newborn Girl’s Death Had Prior DUI Offenses: DA’s Office

A 25-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence when he crashed head-on into a pregnant woman in Valley Glen, causing her to immediately go into labor and give birth to a baby girl who later died, was charged with murder, authorities said Thursday.

The driver, Julian Gutierrez, of North Hills, had at least two other prior DUI offenses on his record, according to the Los Angeles county District Attorney’s Office.

He entered not guilty pleas to a slew of charges when he made his first court appearance Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges against him are: murder; gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses; and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of two other DUI offenses, a DA’s news release stated.

The collision happened about 11:05 p.m. last Friday along Fulton Avenue south of Hatteras Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gutierrez was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima last Friday when he allegedly veered onto oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a 1997 Acura Integra, which was being driven by a woman who was about eight months pregnant, police said.

The woman, who was seriously injured in the collision, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she gave birth to a baby girl. The infant died a short time later.

Gutierrez — who is due in court again on June 13 — remains behind bars and is being held on $2 million bail, prosecutors said.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.