LAPD Officials Look for Man Suspected of Robbing, Attempting to Rape Woman in Van Nuys Area

Los Angeles Police officials are looking for a man suspected of robbing and attempting to rape a woman in the Van Nuys area Wednesday night.

The incident was reported about 8:35 p.m. when the woman was running on the path near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue.

The victim looked back and saw a man with a large knife, police said. The man asked her to give up her cellphone and she complied. The man then allegedly pushed her into the bushes nearby and jumped on top of her, police said.

The two struggled and the victim tried to take the knife from the man. The suspect got away when the woman screamed.

The victim sustained a cut to her hand, but she was not taken to a hospital.

No further details were released Thursday.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.