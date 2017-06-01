Man Sentenced to Prison for Attacking Teen Playing Pokémon Go With Metal Pole in Long Beach

A 57-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for attacking a teen who was playing Pokémon Go with a metal pole in Long Beach, officials said.

Jayson Louis Lingen pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Wednesday in a released statement.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old boy was attacked by Lingen on Aug. 17, 2016 while he was playing the location-based reality game in the 70 block of Aquarium Way.

The boy was roaming the neighborhood when Linden started to yell at him, then hit him in the head with a metal pole, prosecutors said in the statement.

Lingen was also previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, the D.A.’s office reported.

33.764559 -118.193970