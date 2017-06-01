Public’s Help Sought in Identifying 4 Men Wanted in Armed Robbery at Fullerton CVS Pharmacy

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men who allegedly carried out an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Fullerton.

The armed robbery happened about 1:44 a.m. Wednesday at the CVS Pharmacy located at 2200 N. Harbor Blvd., the Fullerton Police Department said in a released statement. One man allegedly pointed a handgun at two employees and demanded money from the cash registers.

The man then pointed the gun at a customer who unknowingly walked into the pharmacy during the armed robbery. The man pushed the victims toward a wall, and forced one employee to give him a “Xanax Bar,” police said in the statement.

The other three men allegedly filled backpacks with Crown Royal and other liquor, police added.

Four minutes after walking into the store, the four men left with an undisclosed amount of money, liquor and prescription drugs.

The first suspect was described as a black man who was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat, black jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a dark bandana covering the lower part of his face. Police said he had a black handgun.

The second suspect was described as a black man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue Puma logo on the front, gray and white camouflage shorts and black and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect was described as a black man who was wearing a black baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt with a red “USC” logo on the front, white t-shirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes. Police said he had a backpack with red straps.

The fourth suspect was described as a black man who was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with a black “NY” logo on the front, blue ripped style jeans and black tennis shoes. He also had a dark-colored backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Fullerton Police Detective M. Magliano at 714-738-6153, or Sgt. M. Rowe at 714-738-6776.