Congressman Adam Schiff and Lucy Jones, a leading seismologist, held a press conference at the Caltech Seismological Laboratory in Pasadena on Thursday to speak about the dangers of cutting federal funding to the West Coast Earthquake Early Warning system, something President Trump has proposed in his budget for the next fiscal year.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 1, 2017.