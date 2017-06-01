Suspected Gang Member Wanted in Connection With Shooting of Deputy in Coachella Arrested

A suspected gang member wanted in connection with shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop in Coachella has been arrested, officials announced Thursday.

Authorities released no further information about the arrest of Gildardo Davila, expect to say he was in custody.

It is unclear when or where he was arrested, but Riverside County Sheriff’s officials are expected to release more information during a news conference Friday.

Davila, 27, of Coachella, allegedly threw a handgun from a vehicle and failed to stop when a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle one week ago, on May 25, officials said.

The deputy found the vehicle about 2 miles away, where Davila got out and ran through a residential neighborhood.

The deputy chased after Davila, when the suspect allegedly shot and injured him and was able to get away, officials said.

The deputy, an officer with the Coachella Police Department, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and his injuries were not life threatening. He has not been identified.

Officials released the information about Davila’s release in a tweet Thursday.