An event was held in Granada Hills Thursday for teen drivers, who -- beginning Memorial Day -- face what the American Automobile Association calls the 100 deadliest days. Simone Boyce reports from Granada Hills for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 1, 2017.
Teen Drivers Face 100 Deadliest Days After Memorial Day: AAA
