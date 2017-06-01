Teen Drivers Face 100 Deadliest Days After Memorial Day: AAA

An event was held in Granada Hills Thursday for teen drivers, who -- beginning Memorial Day -- face what the American Automobile Association calls the 100 deadliest days. Simone Boyce reports from Granada Hills for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 1, 2017.