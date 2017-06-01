× Trump’s Rejection of Paris Climate Deal Is ‘Insane,’ ‘Deviant Behavior,’ Gov. Brown Says

Gov. Jerry Brown lashed out on Thursday at President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from an historic agreement on climate change, calling it wrong on both economic and environmental fronts.

“His effort is misguided. I would even say, this is an insane move by this president,” Brown said in a conference call hosted by the nonprofit World Resources Institute.

The governor, who had been ratcheting up his rhetoric in the hours before the widely expected action on the Paris climate change accord, said the decision may backfire on the president.

“And, in fact, Trump may well create the exact opposite of what he intended,” the governor said. “And that is an aroused citizenry in America, and aroused nations of the world who will not tolerate this kind of deviant behavior from the highest office in the land.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.