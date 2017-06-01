Video Shows Armed Robber Misfire While Pointing Gun at Clerk in Boyle Heights: LAPD

An armed robber pointed and fired a gun at an employee of a cellphone store in Boyle Heights but misfired multiple times in a crime that was caught on video, Los Angeles police announced Thursday.

The robbery occurred about 5:10 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at a business in the 900 block of North Forest Avenue.

Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the man – in a plaid hoodie, baseball cap and sunglasses – walk into the store and raise a handgun at the clerk of a Metro PCS store.

He apparently tries to fire off a shot, but the gun jams or fails to fire for some reason. As he fiddles with the firearm, the clerk proffers a cash register tray full of bills, the video shows. He raises the gun again, and she puts the cash into a bag.

Police said in a news release that the man tried to “shoot by pressing the trigger several times and experienced a misfire.”

LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said police believe the man was trying to fire continuously but the firearm kept failing.

The robber got away and the employee was not injured.

The man’s face can be seen momentarily before he covers it while entering the store. LAPD described him as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, with a mustache and black hair, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Police asked anyone who has information on the robber’s identity or the crime to call Hollenbeck Division robbery detectives at 323-342-8981. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.