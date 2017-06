Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Westchester resident says she's been living with mold in her apartment for months and is ready to move out, but apartment management is trying to make her pay thousands of dollars to break the lease. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 1, 2017.

Possible mold growth at a Westchester apartment @kaceymontoya speaks to a resident who had THIS growing from a spore test 2night @ 10 @KTLA pic.twitter.com/F2tOjoE5UX — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) June 2, 2017