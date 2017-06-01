× Plane Crashes in Hills Along Ventura County Coast; Officials Investigating Possible 2nd Aircraft

Firefighters were searching for a second aircraft after at least one plane was found crashed in the hills northwest of Ventura on Thursday.

Witnesses at Solimar Beach told authorities they saw an aircraft go down behind the mountains on the coastline, according to Steve Swindle, a public information officer with the Ventura County Fire Department.

Just before 1 p.m., officials confirmed a crash had occurred.

Aerial footage from the scene showed one small aircraft that was completely destroyed. Many of its components appeared to have broken apart and parts were scattered about the area.

The area has rugged terrain and rescue crews were working to locate the second aircraft.

