Yorba Linda Man Convicted of Murder in 2014 Stabbing Death of 17-Year-Old Girl

A Yorba Linda man was convicted of murder in the 2014 death of a 17-year-old girl who was found stabbed on the side of a road in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes.

Larry Soo Shin, 38, was also found guilty of murdering the girl by means of lying in wait, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials said in a press release.

The victim, identified as Aubreyanna Sade Parks of Gardena, had a prior arrest for prostitution and was reported as a runaway at the time of her death, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated the case.

Shin asked the teen to meet him at a home in the upscale Yorba Linda neighborhood in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2014, prosecutors said.

When she arrived, Shin was waiting and stabbed her 39 times in the back, face and neck, and also severed her finger.

Shin then left Parks’ body on a greenbelt outside a nearby home, officials said.

Authorities later found Shin seeking treatment for deep cuts to his left palm in the Corona Regional Medical Center.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14 in Santa Ana and faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.