108 Years After 1st Location Opened, SoCal Furniture Retailer Dearden’s to Close All 8 Stores

Furniture retailer Dearden’s, one of Southern California’s oldest businesses, said Thursday that it will close its eight stores and wind down operations over the coming weeks.

Founded in 1909, the Los Angeles-based chain sold furniture, appliances and other home goods to a predominantly lower-income Latino clientele.

“This was an extremely difficult decision that we tried to prevent but in reality was many years in the making,” Dearden’s Chief Executive Ronny Bensimon said in a statement.

Dearden’s stores are in Anaheim, Chino, Commerce, Huntington Park, La Puente, downtown Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and Van Nuys. It also has a warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga.

