× Teen Killed in Crash During Suspected Street Race in Riverside: Police

A 19-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash in Riverside that may have resulted from a suspected street race late Friday morning, police said.

The fatal crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Olivewood Avenue near Cridge Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Witnesses told police that a 1998 Acura Integra was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, and appeared to have been racing another car at the time.

As the vehicles weaved through traffic, the Acura driver lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete light pole, police said.

The other car — described as a dark, late model Honda couple — made a U-turn and drove past the crash site before continuing southbound on Olivewood, according to the release.

The Acura driver, described only as a 19-year-old man from Mentone, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

A stretch of Olivewood between Cridge and Ramona Drive was temporarily closed while police investigated the fatal crash, the Police Department tweeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Riverside Detective Z. Fishell at 951-826-8723.