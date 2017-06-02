× 6th Street in DTLA to Close for 5 Months Starting on June 3

Sixth Street, between Flower and Hope Streets in Downtown Los Angeles, will be closed to all traffic from Saturday, June 3 to November 4 as crews work on a trench for the Regional Connector Transit Project, according to Los Angeles Metro officials.

The closure will also affect traffic on the 110 Freeway, officials added.

The southbound 6th Street off-ramp from the 110 Freeway will be closed and one lane on the northbound 6th Street off-ramp between Figueroa and Flower Streets will be shut down, the Metro said on their blog.