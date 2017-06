Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Fontana with a preview of the Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th BIMMERFEST 2017 California sponsored by ESS Tuning at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

For more information, please check the website or call 1-800-944 RACE.

If you have questions, please feel free to email Gayle Anderson at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call Gayle at 323-460-5732.