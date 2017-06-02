FBI Searching for Man Dubbed ‘Dual Valley Bandit’ for 5 Bank Robberies in San Gabriel, San Fernando Valleys

The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber wanted in connection with five robberies over the past two weeks in several cities in the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, officials said.

During the robberies the suspect, dubbed the “Dual Valley Bandit” by law enforcement, passed a note to the tellers demanding cash in several denominations and also gave oral demands for money, the FBI said in a released statement Friday.

The robberies occurred at the U.S. Bank in Burbank on May 15, as well as the Wells Fargo in South Pasadena on the same day. On May 27, Chase bank locations in North Hollywood, Woodland Hills and Tarzana were hit, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as white, standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing between 170-180 pounds, with “stubble” facial hair. The suspect was neatly dressed during the bank robberies and can be seen on surveillance photos wearing causal clothing, a baseball hat and wayfarer-style sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or bank robberies is urged to avoid direct confrontation with the suspect, but asked to call their local FBI office or call 911.

The FBI in Los Angeles can be reached 24 hours at 888-226-8443.