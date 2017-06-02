Get Bikini Body Confident With Social Media Fitness Personality Kayla Itsines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She was recently named the world’s most influential personal trainer by Forbes. Kayla Itsines joined us live with all the details on her new fitness program BBG Stronger available on the new Sweat App on Itunes! Kayla has 20+ million followers on social media. Her brand new program focuses on 28-minute resistance sessions 2-3 x per week, but is specially designed for those wanting to workout at the gym. For more information on Kayla, visit her website or follow her on social media.