× Kathy Griffin to Explain Gory Trump Pictorial, Respond to ‘Bullying’ From First Family at Friday News Conference

Comedian Kathy Griffin will explain the true motivation behind her gory pictorial that sparked national controversy and got her ousted from CNN this week.

Griffin and her attorney will hold a press conference today at 9 a.m. in Woodland Hills and “respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured,” she said in a statement.

The sharp-tongued comic has already apologized for the video and photos that showed her toting a severed likeness of President Donald Trump’s head. The president and his wife denounced the graphic images, saying that she “should be ashamed of herself” and “a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong,” respectively.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.