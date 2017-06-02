LAPD Release Video of Armed Robbery Suspect Who Threatened to Detonate Bomb

Los Angeles police released a video on Friday of an armed man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb during a robbery in Los Angeles.

The video shows a man dressed in all black with a black face mask enter a jewelry store in the 2200 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue on May 15 around 2:20 p.m.

The man is shown waving and pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at employees. He allegedly warned them not to activate the alarm or he would detonate a bomb, police said.

The robber allegedly placed an electronic charger on top of a glass display case and directed employees to place jewelry from the case into a bag, according to police.

He then fled the store on foot. An initial investigation revealed that the man entered the same store the day before the robbery, posing as a customer, police said.

No employees were injured during the robbery, authorities added.

The robber is described as a 25 to 30-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and black eyes who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 to-125 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 323- 342-8900.