U.S. Postal Service Worker Arrested After Allegedly Feeding Meatball With Nail Inside to Dog in Alabama

A Madison County, Alabama, mail carrier faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly feeding at least one dog meatballs laced with nails, KTLA sister station WHNT in Huntsville reported Thursday.

Madison County Sheriff's officials allege U.S. Postal Service worker Susanna Burhans, 47, fed the meaty treats with the dangerous ingredients to at least one dog along her route.

She was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a Class C felony, according to AL.com.

Ed Glover told WHNT that Burhans was his mail carrier, and that he found a meatball on the ground by his mailbox at his New Hope home.

He said he discovered that the meatball was filled with nails; Glover believed the mail carrier had already fed one to his dog, Missy.

Worried about his beloved pet, Glover took about Missy to her to the veterinarian. He showed X-rays he says were taken that day, and nails were clearly visible inside the dog's stomach.

Missy survived and is doing well, he said.

Glover told WHNT he wants the system to do what is right, so no other pets can be harmed; he expressed hope that Burhans would not be allowed to return to her job as a mail carrier.

Burhans was released from the Madison County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

She faces up to 10 years in convicted, AL.com reported.

An investigation is ongoing, and it was not immediately clear whether any other dogs were fed the nail-laced meatballs.