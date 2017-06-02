Texas Man Arrested for Taking Infant Son on Motorcycle Ride: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Texas man surrendered to deputies Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest for a child abandonment and endangerment charge stemming from a Facebook photo of him on a motorcycle with his infant son went viral over the weekend.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Deer Park Police Department were overwhelmed with calls and complaints about the infant passenger who was seen riding on the gas tank of his father Anthony Braddick Welsh's motorcycle on a public highway in the area of Tarkington Prairie, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

It took a thorough investigation and accounts from several witnesses to find Welsh.

A phone tip eventually helped investigators identify the 31-year-old father.

Welsh was arrested on Tuesday at his home on an outstanding traffic warrant.

Within days, investigators were able to gather enough evidence to file child endangerment charges against Welsh. However, this time, he was nowhere to be found.

The sheriff's office said numerous calls suggested Welsh had been hiding out at a friends house. Welsh, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to sheriff's deputies about 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

He was being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Deer Park Police Department is continuing to search for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office released a statement that read in part:

Under Texas law, no child under five (5) years old shall be a passenger on a motorcycle and any passenger that does ride as a second person on the motorcycle must be seated in a secured seat to the back of the motorcycle with secure hand grips and two foot pegs.