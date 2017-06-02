Olympic Medalist, High School Coach Arrested on Suspicion of Contacting San Gabriel Student With Sexual Intent

Police arrested an Olympic track star on Friday after it was suspected he had initiated contact with a minor with the intent of committing a sex crime, officials said.

Danny Lee Harris, a silver medalist at the 1984 Olympics, was taken into custody around 12:20 p.m. by San Gabriel police detectives, according to a release from the agency.

Harris, 51, worked as an assistance track coach at Gabrielino High School, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The police department only said it had been working with the San Gabriel Unified School District to investigate a report of inappropriate contact between a walk-on athletic coach and student.

The alleged communication was in an electronic format, the Tribune reported.

The district removed Harris from his position on May 17, officers said.

In addition to placing second in the 400-meter hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics, Harris is known for unseating undefeated 400-meter hurdle champion Edwin Moses at a 1987 meet in Madrid.

Moses still held the world record, however, and put Harris back in second place at the 1987 World Championships in Rome.

A documentary film released last year, “Crossing the Line,” chronicled the athlete’s struggle for success after becoming an orphan at age 14 and later battle with drug addiction.

Harris is currently being held on $150,000 bail, according to inmate records.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6 in the Alhambra branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

San Gabriel police continue to investigate the case.