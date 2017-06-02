Outdoor Entertaining Ideas With POPSUGAR’S Brandi Milloy

Popsugar’s Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with some fabulous outdoor entertaining ideas. She included everything from entertaining ideas to furniture, a grill, food and more. For more information on Brandi Milloy and her outdoor entertaining ideas, click HERE or follow her on social media. A big thank you to Cost Plus for providing the furniture, throws and accessories for the segment. For more information, click HERE. For more information on the grill featured in the segment, click HERE.