Palmdale Baby Sitter Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Death of 4-Month-Old Boy

A 31-year-old Palmdale woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for fatally assaulting a 4-month-old boy she was babysitting.

Brittany Ann Ingrassi was convicted in May of one count each of second-degree murder, assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse and assault on child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.

Prosecutors said on March 22, 2016, the baby boy identified as Aiden Lopez, was left under Ingrassi’s care at a home in the 43400 block of Gadsen Avenue in Lancaster. During trial a witness testified when Aiden’s mother returned that evening to pick him up, Ingrassi told her the baby was not breathing.

The mother called 911 and the baby was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors said the baby suffered skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury. He died four days later.

Evidence presented at trial revealed Ingrassi was “unhappy with her work as a baby sitter and was under the influence of alcohol when she was watching the child,” prosecutors said in the news release.

Investigators said Ingrassi was a longtime friend of the baby’s father.