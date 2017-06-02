Phelan Rollover Crash Leaves Woman, 5-Year-Old Passenger Injured; Neither Were Wearing Seat Belts: CHP

A woman and her 5-year-old passenger were airlifted after a rollover collision in the Phelan area on Friday morning, according to CHP.

Neither victim was wearing a seat belt, and the child was not in a safety seat, according to Office Matt Hunt with the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville office.

Possible driver impairment is being investigated in the crash, which occurred about 10:40 a.m. on Sheep Creek Road just south of Rancho Road, the officer said.

The driver is the mother of the girl who was in the vehicle, a friend of the driver told the Victor Valley News Group. The friend said the mother had borrowed his vehicle to take her daughter to the girl’s kindergarten graduation.

He also said the that child’s father is the man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in a confrontation at a Wal-Mart parking lot in Hesperia earlier this week. That man was identified Thursday as James Gleason, 24.

Hunt said he could not confirm those details.

A white Ford SUV and a green Jeep Renegade were involved in the crash, video from the scene showed. The Ford was left partially on its roof with a smashed windshield and wreckage strewn across the High Desert roadway; the Renegade appeared to have been struck on its side.

Clothing, a backpack and a biology textbook could be seen on the roadway.

The Ford crossed lanes and struck the Renegade, Hunt said. The Ford driver then made an unsafe turn, lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The woman driving received major injuries; the child had moderate injuries. Both were taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center via helicopter, Hunt said.