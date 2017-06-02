Rally Held for Father Detained by ICE Agents Outside Highland Park School

A rally was held for a father who was detained in March by ICE agents while dropping his daughter off at a school in Highland Park on Friday, the same day a hearing was scheduled to be held. Kareen Wynter reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 2, 2017.

