Sketch Released of Suspect in Brutal Robbery of 85-Year-Old Man in Carson

Officials released a composite sketch on Friday in hopes of apprehending the man who violently assaulted and robbed an 85-year-old man in Carson.

The man was walking alone on the 300 block of East 220th Street, not far from his home, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when another man brutally attacked him, according to a statement from Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives.

Investigators are still working to outline additional details about the incident, and no further details were available.

The Daily Breeze identified the victim as Frank Hernandez, a Korean War veteran with four children and nine grandchildren. He was placed in a medically induced coma during his treatment at a local hospital, the newspaper reported.

Oliver Montoya, who also lives in the area, told KTLA on Thursday that immediately after Hernandez was attacked, the same assailant came into his garage, demanded his money and punched him. Montoya said he blacked out and woke up on the floor.

The suspect was described as a Latino man in his 20s with a light complexion and short, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a dark baseball cap, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Carson Station or Detective Avila at 310-830-1123.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or via LACrimeStoppers.org.

33.827823 -118.272338