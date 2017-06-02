× Wild ‘Death Cap’ Mushrooms Poison 14 People in Northern California

The first signs of trouble came in November when a group of fungus hunters spotted a large bloom of wild “death cap” mushrooms in the greater San Francisco Bay area.

Over the following weeks, doctors treated 14 people who became severely ill after eating mushrooms foraged from rugged Northern California mountains. Three people needed liver transplants, including an 18-month-old girl.

Few details were known about the rare outbreak until Friday when doctors from across Northern California chronicled the sickness in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Poison control officials in California usually get just a few cases of mushroom poisoning each year, so the sudden outbreak alarmed medical officials, according to the report.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.