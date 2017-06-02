× Without Westco, L.A. May Never Have Become the World’s Unofficial Doughnut Capital

Ron Ziegler doesn’t remember any fuss over National Doughnut Day when he was running his family business, a major Los Angeles-based supplier of dry mixes, fruit fillings and pink boxes before it was sold 25 years ago.

“We’d never heard of National Doughnut Day when we were in business,” the 80-year-old Ziegler said of the annual event celebrated today. “It would have been good. Our customers were terrible at marketing.”

Ziegler would know. Decades before there were National Doughnut Day hashtags on social media, Ziegler’s Westco was introducing holiday-themed pastries, developing flavorings like the buttermilk bar and teaching bakers how to properly make an old fashioned (you turn it twice in the fryer).

Without Westco, and some of its competitors, L.A. may never have emerged as the unofficial doughnut capital of the world.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.052234 -118.243685