New York Mom Arrested for Allegedly Throwing 2-Year-Old Son Strapped to Stroller Down Subway Stairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An "angry" Bronx mother was arrested after allegedly throwing her 2-year-old son down subway stairs while he was still strapped to a stroller, police said Friday.

Jessica Mixon, 26, was arrested Thursday for allegedly pushing her toddler down a staircase at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station around 3:15 p.m., leaving him with cuts to his face, police said.

The toddler was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Mixon was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later charged with reckless assault on a child and reckless abandonment, police said.

A witness who saw the incident told PIX11 News the woman appeared to be angry before the child was pushed.

"I saw this woman walk down the block, talking and cursing to herself," the witness told PIX11. "She was like angry and then she got to the stairs right here, she just pushed the baby down the stairs and stood up against the wall said she didn't want the baby anymore."

Children's Services officials were notified of the incident. It was unknown if the child was placed in the custody of another family member.