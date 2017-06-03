31 Residents Displaced After Fire Rips Through North Hollywood Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several families were displaced early Saturday when a fire erupted at an 8-unit apartment complex in North Hollywood.

Two Los Angeles police officers were on patrol about 2 a.m. when they noticed flames coming from an apartment located at 11420 W. Oxnard St. Flames could be seen coming from one unit of the two-story apartment complex, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Flames traveled through the roof of the unit where the fire started, then traveled to the attic where flames then spread to other units.

31 people were displaced as a result of the fire damaging several units, but no injuries were reported.

"I was downstairs and then all of a sudden some neighbors, well some bystanders told us the house was on fire, the top one," resident Carlos Sanchez told KTLA. "They screamed for us to get out before it collapses."

Firefighters extinguished the fire in 34 minutes, officials said.

The American Red Cross was at the apartment complex helping to relocate the residents.

Arson investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.