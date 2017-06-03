45-Year-Old Female Hotel Clerk Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in Alhambra; Gunman Outstanding

A woman who was working at the front desk of an Alhambra hotel was shot and killed late Friday during an attempted robbery.

The 45-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was working the counter at the Ambassador Inn located in the 2700 block of Valley Boulevard when a gunman walked in and tried to rob the hotel, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The victim, who was described as an Asian woman, was shot at least once in the stomach.

She died at the scene, officials said.

The gunman fled in an unknown location.

It’s unclear if any property was taken from the business.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.